TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys New Holdings in NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHICU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment during the third quarter valued at $1,509,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $4,719,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $7,143,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $10,060,000.

Shares of NHICU stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08. NewHold Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.91.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

