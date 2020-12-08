TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys New Holdings in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QELLU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter worth $871,000.

Qell Acquisition stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

