TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 200,000 East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 4.59% of East Stone Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,034,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 403,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,071,000.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 86,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $855,887.44.

NASDAQ:ESSC opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

