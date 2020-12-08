TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $1.52 Million in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAPAU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,554,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000.

Get HighCape Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAPAU opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for HighCape Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighCape Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.