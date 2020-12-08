TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $2.98 Million in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.33% of Artius Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the third quarter worth $994,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the third quarter worth $174,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,294,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the third quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,450,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACQ opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

