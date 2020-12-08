TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.81% of BCTG Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,865,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,288,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,180,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCTG opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39. BCTG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

