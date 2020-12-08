TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,174,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $514,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,058,000.

Shares of FCACU stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

