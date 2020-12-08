TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSPRU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,026,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,000,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,078,000.

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

