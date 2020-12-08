TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 400,000 Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,110,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,072,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,565,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,975,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,565,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVACU opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

