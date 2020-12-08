TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DFHT opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

