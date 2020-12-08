TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the third quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000.

NMMCU opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

