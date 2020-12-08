TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.78% of Property Solutions Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $350,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,717,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAC opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

