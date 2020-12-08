Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $641.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,671.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.82. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $648.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,885,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

