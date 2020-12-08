The AZEK Company Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AZEK)

The AZEK’s (NASDAQ:AZEK) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 9th. The AZEK had issued 33,250,000 shares in its IPO on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $764,750,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the expiration of The AZEK’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Get The AZEK alerts:

NASDAQ:AZEK opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.16.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other The AZEK news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $99,417.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter worth about $644,972,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter worth about $147,778,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 158.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after buying an additional 2,681,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The AZEK during the second quarter worth about $74,987,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 397.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,089,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,727,000 after buying an additional 1,669,250 shares during the last quarter.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.