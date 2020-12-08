The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after acquiring an additional 424,155 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,089,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,232,000 after acquiring an additional 166,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.39.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. The company has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

