The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) a €720.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering SA (KER.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €582.50 ($685.29).

KER opened at €589.40 ($693.41) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €582.30 and its 200 day moving average is €531.19. Kering SA has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

