The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $413.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $328.00 to $413.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COUP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.17.

Shares of COUP opened at $323.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.01. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $3,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,385.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,223 shares of company stock worth $51,638,399 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

