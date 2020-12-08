The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $58.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.21 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $54,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 768,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,158,034. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,418 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,305,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after acquiring an additional 530,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.