The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.21. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

MIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of The Michaels Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

