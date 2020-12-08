The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,240 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth about $212,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in The Southern by 10.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,430 shares of company stock worth $2,340,240. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

