TIG Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 881,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,619,000. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for 3.2% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Maxim Integrated Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $86.65.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,270 shares of company stock worth $2,313,195 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

