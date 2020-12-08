TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 448,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,084,000. Varian Medical Systems makes up approximately 4.2% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Varian Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.69.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAR. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.