TIG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

