Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.19.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 325,986 shares of company stock worth $14,570,856. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

