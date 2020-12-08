Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.
Shares of TOL opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,457 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $60,212.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at $134,249.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,986 shares of company stock worth $14,570,856. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.