Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Shares of TOL opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.19.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,457 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $60,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at $134,249.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,986 shares of company stock worth $14,570,856. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

