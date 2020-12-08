Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Twilio worth $357,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 574.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 738,212 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1,178.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,386,000 after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $309.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of -114.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.70.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,459 shares of company stock worth $53,588,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

