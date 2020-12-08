Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,586 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 387,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,031,000 after buying an additional 297,152 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

RBA stock opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

