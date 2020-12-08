Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 4,653 KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,149,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,843,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,033,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,582,000.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of KE stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.90.

KE (NASDAQ:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. 86 Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. China International Capital assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.