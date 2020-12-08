Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 4,876 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 61,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

