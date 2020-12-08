Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,404 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 355,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 342,485 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,675,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 332,062 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,296,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 247,121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37.

