Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 19,240 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6,724.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,272,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,788,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after buying an additional 1,111,810 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,245.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 776,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 718,672 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $5,995,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

