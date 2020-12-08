Two Sigma Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.49.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.