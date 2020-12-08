Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $186,000 Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 1,297.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,694 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 414,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 318,295 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.