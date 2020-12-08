Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

