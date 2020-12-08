Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 85,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,259,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 31,222,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after buying an additional 1,541,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,157,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,047,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 694.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.