Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $206,000 in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 120.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,074 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $11,467,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $10,524,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WPX Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 987,126 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares in the company, valued at $390,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.91.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.