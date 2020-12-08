Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $210,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. South State CORP. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

VCR opened at $266.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $266.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.08.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

