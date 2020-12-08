Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 269.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 17,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

