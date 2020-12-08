Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

KBWB stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

