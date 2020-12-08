Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 4,055 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 212,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 75,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,996,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,149,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

