Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 42,551 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in ING Groep by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 9,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 920,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 910,353 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,132,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ING. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of ING stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

