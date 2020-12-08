Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 3,831 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

EWL stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

