Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.