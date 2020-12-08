Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 534 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $318,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $6,594,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $337.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.47.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total transaction of $2,088,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $1,824,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,626,652 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

