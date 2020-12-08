Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.73.

Shares of TSN opened at $68.70 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,509.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 576,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after acquiring an additional 540,247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $31,901,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 293.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,889 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

