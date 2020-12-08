U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

