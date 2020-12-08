UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after buying an additional 305,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after buying an additional 99,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

UNH stock opened at $347.86 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $330.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

