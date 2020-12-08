ValuEngine Lowers Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.92.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
