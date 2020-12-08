ValuEngine Lowers Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

