Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,784,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,914,000 after purchasing an additional 711,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 144,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after acquiring an additional 121,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98.

